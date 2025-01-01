$10,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,687 KM
Vehicle Description
$10,995 plus HST. CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS
INCLUDES SAFETY, LICENSING AND TRANSFER
154,604KM Equipped With: Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Stereo mounted controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!
WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.
3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.
Windsor, ON
N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
www.windsorpreowned.com
Richard@windsorpreowned.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-915-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-915-5500