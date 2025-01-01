Menu
$10,995 plus HST.  CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS

 INCLUDES SAFETY, LICENSING AND TRANSFER

154,604KM Equipped With: Bluetooth,  Backup Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

2016 Nissan Altima

154,687 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

12293394

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,687KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP0GN337974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,687 KM

Vehicle Description

$10,995 plus HST.  CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS

INCLUDES SAFETY, LICENSING AND TRANSFER

154,604KM Equipped With: Bluetooth,  Backup Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-915-5500

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

2016 Nissan Altima