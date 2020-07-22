Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

60,708 KM

Details Description Features

$20,300

+ tax & licensing
Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

XLE - SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER!

XLE - SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER!

Location

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

60,708KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5573655
  • Stock #: P8655
  • VIN: 4T1BK1FK4GU574441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH & SATELLITE RADIO! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online at www.automaxxwindsor.com! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care, located at 2890 Walker! We also have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website at www.automaxxwindsor.com or call one of our professional sales associates at 519-974-9358. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore, 4200 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors

