2016 Volkswagen Jetta

100,418 KM

Details Description Features

$16,096

+ tax & licensing
Advanced Auto Sale

519-250-2222

TRENDLINE+

Location

1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3

519-250-2222

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5997885
  • Stock #: 2148
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ8GM314278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,418 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT - GREAT SELECTION - PRICED TO SELL //
All Makes and Models : Ford Escape Fusion Edge, Chevrolet Cruze Equinox Orlando Malibu impala, GMC Terrain Acadia Yukon
Honda Accord Civic Pilot Odyssey fit, Hyundai Elantra Sonata Santefe , Mazda 3 4 5 and GX, VW Jetta passat, BMW, Kia Soul Optima forte
we have it all, when you finance ask about our 6 months free warranty, some restrictions may apply

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

