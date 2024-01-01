Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>$17,995 plus HST.  Clean Carfax!!!  No Accidents!!!</strong></p><p>includes safety, transfer & plates.</p><p><strong>87,197 km</strong> Equipped With:  Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Push button Start, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p> </p><p>Financing options available!!!!</p><p> </p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2016 Volkswagen Passat CC

87,197 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

  1. 1718313040
  2. 1718313040
  3. 1718313040
  4. 1718313040
  5. 1718313040
  6. 1718313040
  7. 1718313040
  8. 1718313040
  9. 1718312630
  10. 1718312632
  11. 1718313040
  12. 1718313040
  13. 1718313040
  14. 1718313040
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,197KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWBN7AN4GE511544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blake+Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,197 KM

Vehicle Description

$17,995 plus HST.  Clean Carfax!!!  No Accidents!!!

includes safety, transfer & plates.

87,197 km Equipped With:  Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Push button Start, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

 

Financing option's available!!!!

 

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North 157,786 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 72,612 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4DR WGN TOURING for sale in Windsor, ON
2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4DR WGN TOURING 170,030 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Passat CC