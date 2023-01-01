Menu
2017 Acura ILX

96,999 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

PREMIUM

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

96,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978569
  • Stock #: CH23359A
  • VIN: 19UDE2F79HA803366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CH23359A
  • Mileage 96,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 12447 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!

Black 2017 Acura ILX Premium Package FWD 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Safety

Active Handling
Child-Safety Locks

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

