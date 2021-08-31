Menu
2017 Cadillac ATS

45,433 KM

Details Description Features

$28,885

+ tax & licensing
Luxury RWD

Location

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

45,433KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7994124
  • Stock #: 44762A
  • VIN: 1G6AB5RX9H0191895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,433 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Cadillac ATS On The Pre-Owned Lot!

Clean Title, No Odors Excellent Shape Inside & Out

Black Exterior With Black Leather Interior

Featured With, Sunroof, Leather & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats With Adjustable Lumbar, GPS Navigation, Rear-view Camera, Tinted Windows & More!!

To Learn More Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

