2017 Cadillac ATS

$25,500 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 4 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9414781

9414781 Stock #: 13344

13344 VIN: 1G6AG5RX1H0204026

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 13344

Mileage 79,437 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Rear View Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Safety Onstar Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.