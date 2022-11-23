Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Cadillac ATS

79,437 KM

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac ATS

2017 Cadillac ATS

4DR SDN 2.0L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac ATS

4DR SDN 2.0L AWD

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

  1. 9414781
  2. 9414781
Contact Seller

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

79,437KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9414781
  • Stock #: 13344
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX1H0204026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 13344
  • Mileage 79,437 KM

Vehicle Description

NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automaxx Windsor

2017 Cadillac ATS 4D...
 79,437 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 2WD ...
 216,176 KM
$7,700 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Pilot EX-...
 55,000 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic

Email Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

Call Dealer

519-974-XXXX

(click to show)

519-974-9358

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory