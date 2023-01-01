Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Cadillac Escalade

99,055 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac Escalade

2017 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 9978581
  2. 9978581
  3. 9978581
  4. 9978581
  5. 9978581
  6. 9978581
  7. 9978581
  8. 9978581
  9. 9978581
  10. 9978581
  11. 9978581
  12. 9978581
  13. 9978581
  14. 9978581
  15. 9978581
  16. 9978581
  17. 9978581
  18. 9978581
  19. 9978581
  20. 9978581
  21. 9978581
  22. 9978581
  23. 9978581
  24. 9978581
  25. 9978581
  26. 9978581
  27. 9978581
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,055KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978581
  • Stock #: WR23298A
  • VIN: 1GYS4CKJ2HR117522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WR23298A
  • Mileage 99,055 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

2017 Cadillac Escala...
 99,055 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 124,848 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler Pacifi...
 7,921 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory