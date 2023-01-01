Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

167,272 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1694617850
  2. 1694617851
  3. 1694617854
  4. 1694617853
  5. 1694617853
  6. 1694617854
  7. 1694617853
  8. 1694617854
  9. 1694617854
  10. 1694617854
  11. 1694617854
  12. 1694617854
  13. 1694617854
  14. 1694617854
  15. 1694617854
  16. 1694617854
  17. 1694617854
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
167,272KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414404
  • Stock #: 19738
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM1H7237289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,272 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

2013 RAM 1500 ST
 94,096 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 198,953 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Silve...
 215,302 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory