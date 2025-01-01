$12,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,292 KM
Vehicle Description
$12,995 plus HST. INCLUDES SAFETY, LICENSING AND TRANSFER
BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES + 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND WHEELS
110,292M Equipped With: Remote Start, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Push button Start, Stereo mounted controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Winter wheels and tires, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.
CARFAX REPORT BELOW, COPY AND PASTE IN BROWER:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EQqd0MQBafJNKlcv+muC3A4KholscVbX
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!
WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.
3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.
Windsor, ON
N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
www.windsorpreowned.com
Richard@windsorpreowned.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-915-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-915-5500