Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>$12,995 plus HST.  INCLUDES SAFETY, LICENSING AND TRANSFER</strong></p><p>BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES + 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND WHEELS</p><p> </p><p><strong>110,292M</strong> Equipped With: Remote Start, Bluetooth,  Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Push button Start, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Winter wheels and tires, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p>CARFAX REPORT BELOW, COPY AND PASTE IN BROWER:</p><p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EQqd0MQBafJNKlcv+muC3A4KholscVbX</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!</p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

110,292 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12430504

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

  1. 1745087296
  2. 1745087296
  3. 1745087296
  4. 1745087296
  5. 1745087296
  6. 1745087296
  7. 1745087296
  8. 1745087296
  9. 1745087296
  10. 1745087296
  11. 1745087296
  12. 1745087296
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,292KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM6H7109811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,292 KM

Vehicle Description

$12,995 plus HST.  INCLUDES SAFETY, LICENSING AND TRANSFER

BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES + 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES AND WHEELS

 

110,292M Equipped With: Remote Start, Bluetooth,  Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Push button Start, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Winter wheels and tires, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

CARFAX REPORT BELOW, COPY AND PASTE IN BROWER:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EQqd0MQBafJNKlcv+muC3A4KholscVbX

FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 110,292 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 S for sale in Windsor, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 S 184,212 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Kia Forte EX 151,920 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze