Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

204,454 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12703827

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1751306011
  2. 1751306011
  3. 1751306011
  4. 1751306011
  5. 1751306011
  6. 1751306011
  7. 1751306011
  8. 1751306011
  9. 1751306011
  10. 1751306011
  11. 1751306012
  12. 1751306012
  13. 1751306012
  14. 1751306012
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,454KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC3HG218864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22239
  • Mileage 204,454 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LS for sale in Windsor, ON
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 157,513 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 1500 ST 160,470 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 160,724 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500