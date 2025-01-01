Menu
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

187,548 KM

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

13063712

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,548KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC0HG457510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22864
  • Mileage 187,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500