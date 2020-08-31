Menu
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

38,556 KM

Details

$13,560

+ tax & licensing
$13,560

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,560

+ taxes & licensing

38,556KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5737119
  • Stock #: 59195A
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SH7H4163708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 38,556 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Now On The Lot! ONLY 38,555 KM’S

Black Exterior Paint on Black/Red Cloth Interior

Equipped With, Automatic Headlights, Power Locks & Mirrors, Heated Front Seats. Alloy Wheels, AppleCar Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rear-view Camera & More!

Less Than 40,000 KM’S! Priced To Sell

Call Now! (519)-735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

