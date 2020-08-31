+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Now On The Lot! ONLY 38,555 KM’S
Black Exterior Paint on Black/Red Cloth Interior
Equipped With, Automatic Headlights, Power Locks & Mirrors, Heated Front Seats. Alloy Wheels, AppleCar Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rear-view Camera & More!
Less Than 40,000 KM’S! Priced To Sell
Call Now! (519)-735-7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9