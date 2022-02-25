Menu
2017 Chevrolet Spark

60,541 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

2017 Chevrolet Spark

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT - REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL!

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT - REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8273532
  • Stock #: P9152
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA3HC838228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # P9152
  • Mileage 60,541 KM

Vehicle Description

REAR VIEW CAMERA, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO & CRUISE CONTROL! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Cloth Interior

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

