2017 Dodge Charger

51,263 KM

Details Features

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

SRT 392

2017 Dodge Charger

SRT 392

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

51,263KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191813
  • Stock #: WR23628B
  • VIN: 2C3CDXEJXHH586245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WR23628B
  • Mileage 51,263 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

