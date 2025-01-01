Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 Dodge Durango

172,507 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle
13196207

2017 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1763659113
  2. 1763659112
  3. 1763659113
  4. 1763659112
  5. 1763659112
  6. 1763659112
  7. 1763659112
  8. 1763659112
  9. 1763659112
  10. 1763659112
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,507KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG0HC898425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 23066
  • Mileage 172,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS 89,266 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 113,924 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 115,511 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2017 Dodge Durango