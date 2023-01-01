Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,303 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 10191816
  2. 10191816
  3. 10191816
  4. 10191816
  5. 10191816
  6. 10191816
  7. 10191816
  8. 10191816
  9. 10191816
  10. 10191816
  11. 10191816
  12. 10191816
  13. 10191816
  14. 10191816
  15. 10191816
  16. 10191816
  17. 10191816
  18. 10191816
  19. 10191816
  20. 10191816
  21. 10191816
  22. 10191816
  23. 10191816
  24. 10191816
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,303KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191816
  • Stock #: PA221109A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR884528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA221109A
  • Mileage 80,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Dual sliding doors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Color TV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 80,303 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Charger S...
 51,263 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cher...
 7,784 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory