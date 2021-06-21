Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

84,047 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Canada Value Package - CRUISE, DUAL CLIMATE, CD!

Location

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

84,047KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7464660
  • Stock #: P9062A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR815463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 84,047 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! CRUISE, CD, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online at www.automaxxwindsor.com! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care, located at 2890 Walker! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019 & 2020! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website at www.automaxxwindsor.com or call one of our professional sales associates at 519-974-9358. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore, 4200 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
3RD ROW SEATING
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors

