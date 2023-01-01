Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

134,325 KM

Details

$23,300

+ tax & licensing
$23,300

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN GT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN GT

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

$23,300

+ taxes & licensing

134,325KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9644605
  • Stock #: 13736
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5HR658151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 13736
  • Mileage 134,325 KM

Vehicle Description

NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1
