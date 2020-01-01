2017 Dodge Journey

- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Panic Button
- Stability Control
- Overhead airbag
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Intermittent Wipers
- reading lights
- Overhead Console
- Automatic Headlights
- Delay-off headlights
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Third Row Seating
- Cloth Seats
- Front Bucket Seats
- Exterior
- Roof Rack
- Rear Window Wiper
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- am/fm
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- 6 Speakers
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Black grille
- Leather shift knob trim
- Windows
- Suspension
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- Additional Features
- MP3
- Cargo Cover
- Radio data system
- Braking Assist
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- USB ADAPTER
- 17 inch Wheels
- Front Center Armrest
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Body colored bumpers
- Thermometer
- THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
- Rear Center Armrest
- CD (SINGLE DISC)
- Adjustable Seats
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Split/Folding Seats
- Vanity Mirror/Light
- Aux Audio Adapter
- Front Airbags (Driver)
- Front Airbags (Passenger)
- Front Side Airbags (Driver)
- Front Side Airbags (Passenger)
- Door Bin
- Touch-Screen Sound System
- Passenger Sensing Airbag
- Front Knee Airbags (Driver)
