Odometer is 43971 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Black 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth RWD 6-Speed Aisin Automatic I4 Turbo **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

11,321 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Abarth

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Abarth

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,321KM
VIN JC1NFAEK5H0106134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nero Cinema (Jet Black)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # GC24784A
  • Mileage 11,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 43971 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!

Black 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth RWD 6-Speed Aisin Automatic I4 Turbo

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2017 Fiat 124 Spider