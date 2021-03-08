Menu
2017 Ford Escape

62,497 KM

$19,640

+ tax & licensing
$19,640

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,640

+ taxes & licensing

62,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6665546
  • Stock #: P429
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GDXHUA67025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,497 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape SE For Sale! 62,497 KM’S  

In Great Shape, Gray Exterior Paint On Black/Gray Cloth Interior

Comes Equipped With,

Heated Front Seats, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear-view Camera & More!

For All Inquires Please Contact (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

