+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape SE For Sale! 62,497 KM’S
In Great Shape, Gray Exterior Paint On Black/Gray Cloth Interior
Comes Equipped With,
Heated Front Seats, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear-view Camera & More!
For All Inquires Please Contact (519) 735-7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9