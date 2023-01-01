$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
519-735-3800
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
131,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9450397
- Stock #: B540
- VIN: 1FMCU0G93HUA55001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
