2017 Ford Escape

131,527 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9450397
  • Stock #: B540
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G93HUA55001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B540
  • Mileage 131,527 KM

Vehicle Description

TAX AND LICENSING EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

