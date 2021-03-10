Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

Sale $16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 7 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6726050

6726050 Stock #: R2585

R2585 VIN: 2HGFC2F80HH011664

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 108,751 KM

Vehicle Features Packages EX Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.