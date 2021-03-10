Menu
2017 Honda Civic

108,751 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

519-915-5500

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX

2017 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,751KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6726050
  • Stock #: R2585
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F80HH011664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,751 KM

Vehicle Description

$16,995 plus HST and Licensing. No hidden fees. Equipped With:  Heated Seats,  Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Moonroof,  Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing. WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!! WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC. 3277 Tecumseh Rd. E. Windsor, ON N8W 1H2 519-915-5500 www.windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

EX
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

