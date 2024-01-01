Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 Hyundai Accent

125,472 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1719243766
  2. 1719243766
  3. 1719243766
  4. 1719243766
  5. 1719243766
  6. 1719243766
  7. 1719243766
  8. 1719243766
  9. 1719243766
  10. 1719243766
  11. 1719243766
  12. 1719243766
  13. 1719243766
  14. 1719243766
  15. 1719243766
  16. 1719243766
  17. 1719243766
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,472KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE8HU341206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20831
  • Mileage 125,472 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500 WT for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 GMC Sierra 2500 WT 155,195 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 166,500 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 2500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 RAM 2500 ST 276,408 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent