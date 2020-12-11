+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent Now On The Lot!! ONLY 44,554 KM’S!
Grey Exterior On Black Cloth Interior
Comes Equipped With,
Heated Front Seats, Day Time Running Lights, Auxiliary, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity & More!
Excellent Condition & Low Mileage
PICTURES COMING SOON!!
Call Today (5190 735 7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9