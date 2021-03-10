Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

38,985 KM

$17,879

+ tax & licensing
$17,879

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

BASE

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

BASE

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$17,879

+ taxes & licensing

38,985KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6823736
  • Stock #: 12466A
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LBXHG500847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Now For Sale! ONLY 38, 985 KM’S!!

In Great Shape Inside & Out! Such Low Mileage This Unit Will Not Last Long

Comes Equipped With,

Heated Front Seats, Rear-View Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity, Auxiliary Input, Alloy Wheels, & More!

Perfect For Family Trips This Summer!

Call Now (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

