Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>$17,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees. </strong></p><p><strong>129,829KM</strong> Equipped With:  Leather, Panoramic roof, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blind spot Detection, Power Lift Gate, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p>WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!!</p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

129,829 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

  1. 1728767295
  2. 1728767295
  3. 1728767295
  4. 1728767295
  5. 1728767295
  6. 1728767295
  7. 1728767295
  8. 1728767295
  9. 1728767295
  10. 1728767296
  11. 1728767296
  12. 1728767295
  13. 1728767295
  14. 1728767295
Contact Seller
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,829KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA4XHU457557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,829 KM

Vehicle Description

$17,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees. 

129,829KM Equipped With:  Leather, Panoramic roof, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Blind spot Detection, Power Lift Gate, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!!

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL 195,605 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 203,874 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT 123,221 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson