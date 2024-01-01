2017 Infiniti QX30

$19,999+ tax & licensing
QX30 AWD+New Tires+Camera+Bluetooth+CLEAN CARFAX
QX30 AWD+New Tires+Camera+Bluetooth+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
CarNova Auto Sales
6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
519-818-6682
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ø One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $19,999 NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY -- Financing at ZERO Down Available
Ø 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price!
Ø No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!
Ø CarnovaAutoSales.ca - 519-818-6682 –
Ø Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Ø Visit Us: CarNova Auto Sales, 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5
Ø You’ll get a trustworthy Infiniti QX30 AWD
Ø 150+ Between TWO Locations
Ø Every Vehicle Comes With:
> Safety Certificate
> 200- Point Inspection
> This Infiniti has 4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires
> Brake Service & Paint Protection
> 90 Day or 3000 km CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
> Hyundai Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM
> Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter
> Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
> Free Carfax History Verified Report
> 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)
> Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)
Ø This Infiniti is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Wireless Charger, Sport N LINE Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Suede Roof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!
Ø Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!
Ø Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!
Ø Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!
Ø Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!
Ø We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-818-6682!
Ø WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA
Vehicle Features
