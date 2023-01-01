Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

147,825 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Limited

Location

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

147,825KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978572
  • Stock #: GC23500A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG9HC758575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GC23500A
  • Mileage 147,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Velvet Red Pearlcoat 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, 4WD.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

