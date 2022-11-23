Menu
2017 Jeep Renegade

126,145 KM

Details Description Features

$24,195

+ tax & licensing
4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Location

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

126,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402751
  • Stock #: B519
  • VIN: ZACCJBCB3HPF52200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,145 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES OR LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

