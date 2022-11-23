$24,195+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Renegade
4WD 4dr Trailhawk
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
126,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9402751
- Stock #: B519
- VIN: ZACCJBCB3HPF52200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,145 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES OR LICENSING
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
