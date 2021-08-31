+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage For Sale, 129,412 KM’S!
Clean Title, No Odors
Silver Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior
Equipped With, Push To Start, Heated Front Seats, Power Drivers Seat With Adjustable Lumbar, Rear-view Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay & More!
AWD Capability, Excellent For Winter Driving, Don’t Miss Out. Call Today! (519) 735-7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9