Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

129,412 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

EX Tech

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

129,412KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7911009
  • Stock #: 56594A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC4H7093005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,412 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Kia Sportage For Sale, 129,412 KM’S!

Clean Title, No Odors

Silver Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Equipped With, Push To Start, Heated Front Seats, Power Drivers Seat With Adjustable Lumbar, Rear-view Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay & More!

AWD Capability, Excellent For Winter Driving, Don’t Miss Out. Call Today! (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 42,420 KM
$20,655 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 17,379 KM
$36,255 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 23,509 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory