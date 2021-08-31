2017 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $18,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 4 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7911009

7911009 Stock #: 56594A

56594A VIN: KNDPNCAC4H7093005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 129,412 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

