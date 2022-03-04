Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

87,490 KM

Details Description

$22,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,700

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

FWD 4dr LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

FWD 4dr LX

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

Contact Seller

$22,700

+ taxes & licensing

87,490KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8523968
  • Stock #: P9479
  • VIN: KNDPM3AC5H7055415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Daily Rental - Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automaxx Windsor

2017 Mazda Miata MX-...
 29,815 KM
$35,700 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-3 50th...
 49,237 KM
$25,700 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 36,867 KM
$24,700 + tax & lic

Email Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

Call Dealer

519-974-XXXX

(click to show)

519-974-9358

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory