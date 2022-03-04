2017 Kia Sportage

$22,700 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 4 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8523968

8523968 Stock #: P9479

P9479 VIN: KNDPM3AC5H7055415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,490 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.