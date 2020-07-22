Menu
2017 Land Rover Evoque

50,274 KM

Details

$37,700

+ tax & licensing
$37,700

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

2017 Land Rover Evoque

2017 Land Rover Evoque

SE - SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, CRUISE!

2017 Land Rover Evoque

SE - SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, CRUISE!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$37,700

+ taxes & licensing

50,274KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5573637
  Stock #: P8649
  VIN: SALVP2BGXHH234661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P8649
  • Mileage 50,274 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BACKUP SENSOR & SATELLITE RADIO! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online at www.automaxxwindsor.com! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care, located at 2890 Walker! We also have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website at www.automaxxwindsor.com or call one of our professional sales associates at 519-974-9358. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore, 4200 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

