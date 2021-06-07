Menu
2017 Mazda CX-3

36,689 KM

$17,825

+ tax & licensing
$17,825

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,825

+ taxes & licensing

36,689KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7310777
  • Stock #: P470
  • VIN: JM1DKDC75H0165288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,689 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mazda CX-3 GS For Sale, ONLY 36,689 KM’S!!

Clean Title, No Odors

Gray Exterior On Black Cloth Interior

Featured With, Heated Front Seats, Automatic Headlights, Day Time Running Lights, Rear-view Camera, Bluetooth Connection, CD Player, Alloy Wheels & More!!

***PICTURES COMING SOON!!

For Further Inquiries Please Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

