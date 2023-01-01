Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Altima

199,209 KM

Details Features

$12,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,777

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1693502030
  2. 1693502148
  3. 1693502148
  4. 1693502148
  5. 1693502148
  6. 1693502148
  7. 1693502148
  8. 1693502148
  9. 1693502148
  10. 1693502148
  11. 1693502148
  12. 1693502148
  13. 1693502148
  14. 1693502148
  15. 1693502148
  16. 1693502148
  17. 1693502148
  18. 1693502148
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,777

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
199,209KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10367757
  • Stock #: 19869
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP0HN355859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 223,009 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM ProMaster ST
 150,291 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 242,689 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory