Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Micra

140,934 KM

Details

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Z's Auto

519-979-0233

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Micra

2017 Nissan Micra

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Micra

Base

Location

Z's Auto

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

519-979-0233

  1. 8224701
  2. 8224701
  3. 8224701
  4. 8224701
  5. 8224701
  6. 8224701
  7. 8224701
  8. 8224701
  9. 8224701
  10. 8224701
  11. 8224701
  12. 8224701
  13. 8224701
  14. 8224701
  15. 8224701
Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

140,934KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8224701
  • Stock #: w17micra 263578
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP6HL263578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w17micra 263578
  • Mileage 140,934 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Z's Auto

2017 RAM 1500 Larami...
 98,903 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano S...
 11,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz S...
 264,604 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Z's Auto

Z's Auto

Z's Auto

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-0233

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory