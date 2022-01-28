$12,980+ tax & licensing
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Micra
Base
Location
11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1
140,934KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8224701
- Stock #: w17micra 263578
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP6HL263578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,934 KM
