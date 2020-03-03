5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2
519-948-5330
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD has 4cyL, 2.5L Automatic transmission, navigation, reverse camera, push button start, keyless entry, moonroof, bluetooth, voice recognition, phone pairing capability, heated steering wheel, heated seats, park assist.
W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.
Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC) 0 Down payment available No payments for 6 months OAC
For more information on this vehicle and financing call 519-948-5330 our finance manager will assist you.
We're located at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor
*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, registration, licensing, $699 certification fee are extra*
