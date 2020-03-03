Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD LOADED

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4694013
  • Stock #: 11954
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXHC803126
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

YOUR APPROVED

Go to wautoshoppers.ca

This 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD has 4cyL, 2.5L Automatic transmission, navigation, reverse camera, push button start, keyless entry, moonroof, bluetooth, voice recognition, phone pairing capability, heated steering wheel, heated seats, park assist.

 

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC) 0 Down payment available No payments for 6 months OAC

For more information on this vehicle and financing call 519-948-5330 our finance manager will assist you.

We're located at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor 

 

 

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, registration, licensing, $699 certification fee are extra* 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto

