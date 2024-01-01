Menu
Used 2017 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 RAM 1500

90,080 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
90,080KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR6FT7HS747507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 21462
  • Mileage 90,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

