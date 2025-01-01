$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SLT QUAD CAB
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,386 KM
Vehicle Description
$22,995 plus HST. No hidden fees. NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM'S
81,386KM Equipped With: QUAD CAB, HEMI, Heated Seats, NAVIGATION, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!!
WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.
3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.
Windsor, ON
N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
www.windsorpreowned.com
Richard@windsorpreowned.com
Vehicle Features
