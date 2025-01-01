Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 RAM 1500

338,778 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12730344

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1752000838
  2. 1752000838
  3. 1752000838
  4. 1752000839
  5. 1752000839
  6. 1752000839
  7. 1752000839
  8. 1752000839
  9. 1752000838
  10. 1752000838
  11. 1752000839
  12. 1752000838
  13. 1752000839
  14. 1752000839
  15. 1752000838
  16. 1752000838
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
338,778KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT3HS533902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22215
  • Mileage 338,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 132,262 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Windsor, ON
2014 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 370,081 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck 167,296 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2017 RAM 1500