2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$33,217

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,424KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4855098
  • Stock #: NS191912A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT8HS515033
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Odometer is 23168 kilometers below market average! **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, GPS Navigation, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 27L Sport. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

