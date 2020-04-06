Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 4855101
  2. 4855101
  3. 4855101
  4. 4855101
  5. 4855101
  6. 4855101
  7. 4855101
  8. 4855101
  9. 4855101
  10. 4855101
  11. 4855101
  12. 4855101
  13. 4855101
  14. 4855101
  15. 4855101
  16. 4855101
  17. 4855101
  18. 4855101
  19. 4855101
  20. 4855101
  21. 4855101
Contact Seller

$28,030

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,876KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4855101
  • Stock #: RA191731B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT8HS563641
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Odometer is 34325 kilometers below market average! **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, 7'' Customizable Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Badge, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Bright Exterior Mirrors, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Bright Tubular Side Steps, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Quick Order Package 26X Big Horn, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tow Hooks, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 20'' x 8'' Chrome-Clad Aluminum. steel metallic clearcoat 2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 57,271 KM
$28,681 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trave...
 138,088 KM
$16,299 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trave...
 78,631 KM
$22,681 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Send A Message