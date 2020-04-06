10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
+ taxes & licensing
Odometer is 34325 kilometers below market average! **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, 7'' Customizable Cluster Display, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Big Horn Badge, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Bright Exterior Mirrors, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Bright Tubular Side Steps, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Group, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Quick Order Package 26X Big Horn, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tow Hooks, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 20'' x 8'' Chrome-Clad Aluminum. steel metallic clearcoat 2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7