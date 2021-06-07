Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

114,778 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Sublime Sport Crew Cab Loaded/No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Sublime Sport Crew Cab Loaded/No Accidents

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7196831
  • Stock #: 12048
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS765611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

 

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

 

This 2017 Ram 1500 Sublime Sport Crew Cab 4x4 8cyl/5.7l  Hemi, 8Speed automatic transmission, no accidents, fully loaded with, navigation, reverse camera, power sunroof, power 10-way driver seat including 2-way power lumber adjust, Uconnect 8.4-inch touch screen,  Sirius XM Radio, BlueTooth, 20” black aluminum wheels, sport performance hood, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, A/C with dual -zone automatic temperature control, keyless enter ’n go with push start, rain sensing wipers, remote start, 9 alpine speakers with subwoofer, black side steps, front and rear park assist, tow package and more!

 

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

 

Book your in-person visit: 519-948-5330

 

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for over 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

 

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

2011 Cadillac SRX Pr...
 102,133 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Charger S...
 83,084 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 30,183 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Call Dealer

519-948-XXXX

(click to show)

519-948-5330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory