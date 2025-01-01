Menu
Used 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 RAM 2500

138,242 KM

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

13165016

2017 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,242KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ7HG755310

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22995
  • Mileage 138,242 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Used 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Windsor, ON
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611

