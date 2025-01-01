Menu
Used 2017 RAM 3500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 RAM 3500

126,925 KM

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 3500

ST

13168226

2017 RAM 3500

ST

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,925KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C7WRTCJXHG752434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22989
  • Mileage 126,925 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
2017 RAM 3500