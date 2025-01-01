$28,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 3500
ST
2017 RAM 3500
ST
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,925KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C7WRTCJXHG752434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22989
- Mileage 126,925 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales
2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 138,242 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW Lariat 103,655 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Tradesman 175,995 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Email Sherwood Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-945-XXXX(click to show)
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2017 RAM 3500