2017 Toyota RAV4

78,889 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
LE

Location

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,889KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,889 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Rav4 On The Lot! 78,889 KM’S

Recently Landed, Clean title, No Odors!

Silver Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Equipped With, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Rear-View Camera, Rear Tinted Windows, Bluetooth Connectivity, CD Player & More!

Reliable, In Great Shape, Come See More Great Deals Today

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

