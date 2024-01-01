$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Wolfburg Edition
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,057 KM
Vehicle Description
$13,995 plus HST.
including safety, transfer & plates.
150,051km Equipped With: Sunroof, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Push button Start, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.
Financing option's available!!!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
