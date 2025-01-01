$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT+New Tires+Camera+Remote Start+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
CarNova Auto Sales
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
519-818-6682
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SP3872
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
è Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $14,499 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!
è No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash
è CaNovaAutoSales.ca – 519-818-6682
è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!
è Visit us: 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5
è You’ll get a trustworthy Chevrolet
è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
è CarNova Auto Sales Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:
1. Safety Certificate
2. 200 Point Inspection
3. 4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle
4. We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See CarNovaAutoSales.ca for Terms
5. Brake Service & Paint Protection
6. 90 Day or 3000 KM CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
7. Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
8. Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
9. Carfax History Verified Report
10.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)
11.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)
è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!
è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!
è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!
Vehicle Features:
è Chevrolet Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!
è Chevrolet High-Value Features:
Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Seats, & A/C!
We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-818-6682!
WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA
