Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

48,375 KM

Details Description Features

$24,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS - REMOTE START, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS - REMOTE START, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

  1. 9044737
  2. 9044737
  3. 9044737
  4. 9044737
  5. 9044737
  6. 9044737
  7. 9044737
  8. 9044737
  9. 9044737
  10. 9044737
  11. 9044737
  12. 9044737
  13. 9044737
  14. 9044737
  15. 9044737
  16. 9044737
  17. 9044737
  18. 9044737
Contact Seller

$24,700

+ taxes & licensing

48,375KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9044737
  • Stock #: P9681
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV6J6179034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P9681
  • Mileage 48,375 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED! HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START & BLUETOOTH! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automaxx Windsor

2014 Kia Sorento FWD...
 151,842 KM
$6,300 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 109,089 KM
$28,700 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE -...
 57,164 KM
$16,300 + tax & lic

Email Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

Call Dealer

519-974-XXXX

(click to show)

519-974-9358

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory