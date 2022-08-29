2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$24,700 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 3 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9044737

9044737 Stock #: P9681

P9681 VIN: 2GNAXHEV6J6179034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P9681

Mileage 48,375 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Onstar Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.